Popular Russian blogger Maryana Ro (real name – Maryana Rozhkova) spoke about sexual harassment experienced in childhood. She shared her experience in an interview with Ukrainian journalist Dmitry Gordon. Video posted on Youtube…

“I was 11 then. I was standing near a shop window, looking at things. And then this man came up to me, stood on the side. I saw that he was fumbling, reaching for something. She looked – and there was his organ. I was shocked, I told my father, but he did not believe me. It was terrible. Then there was disgust for men. Even when I had sex with the first guy, I felt that I was uncomfortable, ”the girl shared.

According to the blogger, the problem has not disappeared with age, and it is still difficult for her to have sex with her lover, rapper Face (real name is Ivan Dremin). “It seems to me that the pleasure one gets from this is fiction, commerce. It is clear that the clitoral orgasm exists. But that doesn’t really interest me. I want children, I have to have sex, ”added Ro.

Earlier, Maryana Ro admitted to Instagram subscribers that she has been suffering from depression and other mental problems associated with this ailment for several years. Then she noted that she repeatedly tried to cope with the disease, but her attempts were unsuccessful.