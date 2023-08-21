Popular Russian blogger Yulia Pushman (real name Gogitidze) showed a photo without filters and caused controversy on the network. The corresponding post appeared in her Telegram-channel.

The 25-year-old influencer posted two shots, one of which appeared without photoshop, showing acne and bumps on her body. At the same time, in the second picture, she posed with a changed appearance. Including corrected were the contour of the face, skin and hairline.

“I don’t care at all. I have already said a hundred times that I love beautiful processed photos, ”the girl signed the pictures.

Netizens appreciated the publication in the comments. “She loves to be fake, many girls are like that now”, “You can’t fool yourself”, “It’s like two different people in general”, “Why change yourself very much? Dependence on Photoshop can be very sad – up to the rejection of yourself”, “I think it’s better to post processed and beautiful photos, as they look more aesthetic. Especially if the person himself likes it more”, “The coolest thing is that you don’t hide it!”, “Julia, you’re super, don’t pay attention to the hate,” the users discussed.

In March, Russian singer and composer Rita Dakota explained her desire to retouch her photos before publication. “Why edit music on a record? Let me pile raw bass and unmixed vocals in your ears? Muzlo, like photography, like movies, like books, is processed. Because this is the process of art,” said the star.