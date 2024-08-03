Mash: Blogger Edward Bil has blood poisoning, there is a risk of leg amputation

Popular blogger Edward Bil (real name – Eduard Bil) has developed blood poisoning. This is reported by Mash.

As the publication has learned, doctors are preparing to perform a transfusion in the near future. According to doctors, there is a high chance that his left leg will be amputated, the report says.

It is also noted that on the night of August 1, the blogger was urgently hospitalized from a Moscow special detention center with suspected post-traumatic osteomyelitis. It is claimed that this is the result of a fall from a scooter, due to which Bil received an open fracture.

According to the publication, the blogger has already undergone three operations on his left leg and is being prepared for a fourth.

At the end of July, the Nikulinsky District Court of Moscow arrested him for 14 days for disturbing public order. Together with a friend, the blogger took part in a mass simultaneous presence of citizens in a public place, which resulted in a disturbance of public order.

In May, Edward Beale broke his leg while riding a scooter.