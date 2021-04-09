The popular American rapper Cardi B presented her daughter with accessories of luxury brands for millions of rubles. The relevant frames appeared on her page in Instagram…

The singer has published a series of photographs in which her two-year-old daughter Kulture is captured in jeans, long sleeveless vest and a leopard fur vest with a bag of the Dior fashion house for $ 4300 (332 thousand rubles). Her look was complemented by a Chanel headband and Uggs shoes.

In addition to the described product, Cardi B also told in the story (at the moment they are removed) that she bought the child a white clutch, a beige shopper and a small pink bag and earrings. Each purchase from the Chanel boutique cost the singer 4650, 4300, 3800 and 475 dollars, respectively (359, 332, 293 and 36 thousand rubles).

In addition, the celebrity bought a luxury Dior saddle bag worth $ 3,250 (251 thousand rubles), as well as a bag from the Dolce & Gabbana store for $ 3,595 (277 thousand rubles). “God gave me a doll for a purpose. When I shop, I buy her more jewelry than myself, ”Cardi B wrote in a post.

Related materials Hands off The favorite thing of the European rich is back in fashion. 200 years ago in Russia, it was banned

It is known that the total cost of all gifts for Culture was 29 thousand dollars (2.2 million rubles). “This is what happens when a woman has the girl she always wanted!” – concluded the rapper.

In May 2019, Cardi B bought her daughter $ 80,000 worth of jewelry. The singer shared her correspondence with the jeweler, who revealed the value of the jewelry and sent a photo of them. The picture showed nine diamond bracelets and a pair of earrings.

In the fall of 2017, Cardi B married the rapper Offset, whom she dated for several months. On July 10, 2018, the couple had a daughter, whom they named Culcher Chiari Sifes. After 14 months of marriage, the artists broke up, but at the beginning of 2019 they announced reconciliation.