If you want to take the train to Italy during the summer holidays, you have to be prepared for longer travel times and bus journeys. Because part of the route towards the Brenner Pass is being renovated.

Innsbruck – From the Munich main station you can easily take the train to Bolzano in northern Italy – without having to change trains. From there it is only a stone’s throw to Lake Garda and the sea is not far either. It’s no wonder that many holidaymakers are drawn to Italy across the Alps – during the summer holidays and otherwise. But this year it could be a little more tedious, at least for train travelers who want to go from Bavaria to Italy.

Railway line to the Brenner closed during the Bavarian summer holidays

Because the railway line between Innsbruck in Austria and the Austrian-Italian Alpine pass Brenner will be closed for several weeks due to renovation work – during the Bavarian summer holidays of all times. From August 6 to 23, rehabilitation works will take place on the line, which is why there will be no passenger transport on the rails during this period. There will also be no freight train traffic. This shared the Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB) on Friday 30 June with.

Railway line between Austria and Italy closed during holidays – about 80 train connections affected

Around 80 train connections are affected by the closure, mainly local trains, but also ten Eurocity trains. However, rail travelers do not get left behind, they just have to plan a little more time. A rail replacement bus service will be set up on the affected section. It is estimated that this will increase the travel time by around half an hour ÖBB.

ÖBB Eurocity connections between Innsbruck and the Brenner Pass will be closed in August. (Iconic image) © Markus Mainka/IMAGO

Railway closures during the Bavarian holiday season – also between Bolzano and Trieste

A section of the route will also be closed on the Italian side. Then there will be no trains between Bolzano and Trento, but for a much shorter period: from August 6th to 11th. In order to serve the route, buses would then commute between Innsbruck and Trento, writes the German press agency dpa.

Road closures in Austria and Italy in summer

International freight traffic will also be affected by the route closures. For this purpose, a diversion will be set up via Villach, Austria, near the Italian-Slovenian border.

