The electoral fraud perpetrated in the legislative elections of October 4 in Kyrgyzstan and the protests that followed have caused a real turnaround in the situation in this Central Asian country. The results of those elections had to be annulled, a new government has been formed, the dome of Parliament has changed and today the Kyrgyz president, Sooronbái Zheenbékov, who the opposition considers to be the culprit that the elections were manipulated, has resigned.

After promising at first to resign from his post, Zheenbékov, who had been in charge of the country since November 2017, rectified on Wednesday and said that his resignation would occur once new parliamentary elections were held. But the demonstrations demanding his departure have not stopped, so today he has made the decision to listen to the crowd and leave. With him there are now three presidents of Kyrgyzstan who, since 2005, when the so-called Tulip Revolution took place, have been forced to leave the head of state under pressure from the citizens.

Zheenbekov announced his resignation today in a message to the nation and explained that, despite the appointment of Sadir Zhapárov as prime minister, as demanded by the opposition and his supporters in the street, and the formation of a new Executive, “the situation in Bishkek – the capital – is still tense. ‘ “Unfortunately, the riots and attacks do not subside and the demands for me to resign immediately continue,” he lamented in his speech.

In his words, “we are on the brink of a serious conflict (…) on one side are the protesters and on the other the security forces, who are obliged to use their weapons to protect official buildings.” In such a situation, added the resigned president, “bloodshed would be inevitable” and stressed that “Kyrgyzstan’s peace, unity and integrity are above all else.” “I do not want to go down in history as the president who shed blood and shot his citizens, for this reason, I have made the decision to resign,” he solemnly declared. He finally called on all political forces to withdraw their supporters from the streets of Bishkek and restore normalcy to the capital. Zheenbékov established a state of emergency in the country last Friday and a curfew in Bishkek, but Parliament did not ratify it.

Interim presidency



Pursuant to article 68 of the Kyrgyz Constitution, the Speaker of Parliament, the newly appointed Kanat Isaev, must now assume the functions of Head of State temporarily until the holding of presidential elections. Legislative elections will also have to be called, probably on the same date in three months.

The opposition Zhapárov, now the new head of the Government, was in jail and was released last Tuesday, amid the disorders that erupted after the elections on the 4th. He could be one of the candidates for the Presidency, since has great popular support.

In 2005, during the Tulip Revolution, it was the legendary Askar Akáev, the country’s leader already in Soviet times, who had to resign and take refuge in Moscow. He was replaced by Kurmanbek Bakiev, who would end up the same in 2010 due to the social discontent caused by his politics. He harshly repressed the protests and eventually had to flee the country to Belarus, where he is now.