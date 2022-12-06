Over the past century, thousands of pieces of slate engraved with images of owls have been unearthed from tombs and pits across the Iberian Peninsula in what is now Portugal and Spain.

The artifacts date back to around 5,000 years ago, and for over a century their function has baffled archaeologists. Many thought they represented goddesses and served primarily a ritual purpose. The discoveries of a new published research on Thursday, however, they suggest a more prosaic function: they were toys made and used by children.

Víctor Díaz Núñez de Arenas, co-author of the study and researcher at the art history department at the Complutense University of Madrid, said the informal appearance of the engravings made the team doubt that they were exclusively ritual objects. Furthermore, many of them were found in houses and other archaeological sites that did not have a clearly ritual context.

To test the idea that they were toys, the research team examined 100 of the slate plaques, documenting which owl-specific features were featured in the engraving – tufts of feathers, patterned feathers, a flat facial disc, beak and wings. The researchers then compared them to 100 images of owls drawn earlier this year by children aged 4 to 13 at a primary school in southwest Spain. Students were asked by the teacher to sketch an owl in less than 20 minutes without further instructions.

“The resemblance of these plaques to drawings made by children today is very remarkable,” Díaz Núñez de Arenas said via email. “One of the things they reveal to us about children at that time is that their view of what an owl is (is) very similar, if not identical, to what children have today.”

It’s impossible to know exactly how prehistoric children would have played with the owls, he said, but many of the slates have perforations that could allow children to insert real feathers into the top, Díaz Núñez de Arenas said.

In addition to playing, recording the owls could have helped children learn a valuable prehistoric skill.

“The engraving of these plaques provided the younger ones with an activity to learn how to handle the different stone carving and engraving techniques, essential for making other objects, such as knives or arrowheads used for everyday functional tasks. It could even be a way to detect and select the most skilled members of the community for stone carving,” he said.

Díaz Núñez de Arenas said the slate owls could also have played a ritual role, perhaps allowing children to participate in community ceremonies such as burials, offering their toys or dolls as a tribute to deceased loved ones.

Archaeologist Dr. Brenna Hassett, a research associate at University College London who was not involved in the study, agreed that many ancient objects described as ritual may have multiple purposes and uses. She said not enough is known about how children played in prehistoric times and that it remains a relatively understudied field.

“We have to remember that many things would have been made from perishable materials – like string, fur and wood – so this is one of the reasons why it’s so rare to find something that is unmistakably a ‘toy,’” said Hassett, author of the book by 2022 “Growing Up Human: The Evolution of Childhood.”

The plates are not the oldest known potential toys in the archaeological record. Díaz Núñez de Arenas said animal figurines found in children’s tombs in Siberia dated to around 20,000 years ago have been interpreted as toys, while Hassett said spinners or thaumatropes found in French caves dated to around 36,000 years ago are thought by some to be like toys.