Northern Thailand is struggling with smog. Thousands of people have to go to the hospital because of the health consequences of the extreme air pollution.

BANGKOK – Large parts of northern Thailand have been under a thick cloud of toxic smog for days. The thick air leads to health problems for the residents. The provinces of Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai, which are popular with tourists, are particularly hard hit.

Smog in Thailand: Around 3,400 people in the hospital – popular provinces affected

In Chiang alone, more than 3,400 people visited hospitals in the week between March 19 and 26. They needed treatment for respiratory problems and a sore throat, the broadcaster said Thai PBS World on Tuesday (March 28). The village of Mae Sai was shrouded in such a dense haze that buildings could only be seen from a very short distance. Provincial governor Puttipong Sirimat initially refused the community’s request to declare it a disaster area. Civil society groups and business people had asked him to do so.

Air pollution: The main cause is slash and burn

The reason for the extreme air pollution is slash and burn in Thailand. But also in neighboring countries like Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos, farmers burn their fields at the end of the dry season to fight undergrowth and weeds. Accordingly, there are often high levels of particulate matter in the region between January and March. The province of Chiang Rai, popular with tourists, is located in the border area with Laos and Myanmar.

That’s why the smog is particularly bad there. In metropolitan areas like Bangkok, gases emitted by vehicles and industrial plants are another cause of air pollution. In addition, there is currently no wind in northern Thailand, so the smog cannot properly dissipate, according to the director general of the Office for Pollution Control Bangkok Post.

Thick air: Bangkok metropolis free of smog again

There had already been heavy smog in Thailand, especially in Bangkok, at the beginning of March. At that time, the particulate matter values ​​exceeded the upper limit recommended by the WHO. At this point in time, harmful particulate matter in the PM2.5 category was measured in all affected provinces. This can penetrate into the human bloodstream and deep into the lungs. Meanwhile, the air quality in Bangkok is back to normal. (hk/dpa)