10/07/2024 – 22:10

Starting this Wednesday, the 10th, the Ministry of Health will start offering free medicines indicated for the treatment of high cholesterol, Parkinson’s disease, glaucoma and rhinitis in the Farmácia Popular do Brasil Program. With the expansion, 39 of the 41 items made available by the project will be available for free.

Previously, only contraceptives and medications indicated for people treating diabetes, hypertension, asthma and osteoporosis were provided free of charge. The rest were part of the list of co-payment medications, in which the State subsidizes up to 90% of the cost and the patient makes the purchase with a discount – for people registered in Bolsa Família or belonging to the indigenous population, all medications in the program are already free.

With this new measure, the Ministry of Health expects to benefit 3 million people who already use the program. According to the ministry’s projections, including the medications on the free list could generate savings of up to R$400 per year for these users.

The update takes place in celebration of the 20th anniversary of Farmácia Popular, which has served 70 million people since its creation in 2004. The project underwent budget cuts in 2022 and was relaunched in June 2023. Earlier this year, the program also included in its scope the distribution of sanitary pads to people in vulnerable situations.

How to use Farmácia Popular

To purchase medication or adult diapers through the Farmácia Popular program, the patient must present an identity document with CPF number and a medical prescription from one of the accredited establishments. The medical prescription can come from either a unit of the Unified Health System (SUS) or private services.

To collect sanitary pads, you must be between 10 and 49 years old and be registered in the Single Registry (CadÚnico). You must issue the Menstrual Dignity Program Authorization Document through the website or the Meu SUS Digital app and present it, in digital or printed format, at establishments accredited by Farmácia Popular.