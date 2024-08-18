THE Popular Pharmacy Program The free service was expanded and now offers 95% of medicines and supplies free of charge to the entire population. So far, 2.1 million Brazilians have benefited in 1 month.

Health Minister Nísia Trindade announced the measure on July 10, including the free provision of medicines for the treatment of high cholesterol, Parkinson’s disease, glaucoma and rhinitis throughout the country.

During this period, the most frequently withdrawn medicines from accredited pharmacies across the country were:

Simvastatin 20 mg (38,800 people benefited) – used in the treatment of high cholesterol;

(38,800 people benefited) – used in the treatment of high cholesterol; Benserazide Hydrochloride 25 mg + Levodopa 100 mg (13,100 people benefited) – for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease;

(13,100 people benefited) – for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease; Budesonide 50 mcg (12,100 people benefited) – for the treatment of rhinitis.

Since July 2024, the program has been providing free medicines to more than 2 million people, with an investment of R$35.5 million, according to the Ministry of Health. Now, the program offers 41 medicines compared to the previous 39 items.

The Ministry of Health covered up to 90% of the reference price of medicines, and citizens paid the difference according to the price charged by the pharmacy. With the update, 95% of medicines and supplies can be obtained free of charge, 39 of the 41 health items available, expanding access to health for the entire Brazilian population.

Program Expansion

Created in 2004 to make medicines and other health supplies available to the population, the program was relaunched by President Lula in 2023, with the inclusion of new medicines in the list of free ones, such as those for osteoporosis and contraceptives.

In 2024, the distribution of sanitary pads for people in situations of social vulnerabilitystudents in the public school system and homeless people. In 20 years, more than 70 million Brazilians have benefited from Popular Pharmacy.

Furthermore, in June 2023, 55 million Bolsa Família beneficiaries will have free access to all medicines and geriatric diapers available in the Program.

During this period, 4.9 million beneficiaries were covered, ensuring more free medicines for people who cannot afford the costs.

The initiative is present in 85% of Brazilian cities, equivalent to 4,700 municipalities, with more than 31,000 accredited pharmacies throughout the country, covering 96% of the Brazilian population residing in these municipalities. From June 2023 to July 2024, 560.4 thousand women accessed free medication for contraception and osteoporosis.

With information from Ministry of Health.