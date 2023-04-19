There is a petition circulating to have Hamilton take the first title from Verstappen.

It can only run deep. There is a petition going around to take the championship from Max Verstappen. This with the aim of still declaring Lewis Hamilton the winner. You can find the petition on the Change.org platform.

Hamilton takes Verstappen’s first title

No of course not. That is really not going to happen, the FIA ​​is not that stupid (well?). Still, fans think it’s a good idea, because the petition is signed a lot. It is currently approaching 100,000 signatures.

We are talking about the 2021 season where Max became world champion for the first time. This was decided in the very last race in Abu Dhabi. It was very exciting then and the result evoked many emotions. Both joy and disappointment.

In the butt-squeezing final race, the safety car came out on track in the closing stages. The race management then unexpectedly ordered that all cars between Max and Lewis had to make room. The Dutchman then came to lie directly behind the Englishman. Max had newer tires and we all know how it went: he overtook Lewis and won! The next day I was hungover from the party that followed.

Let it go!

A great thinker once said ‘Let it go’ (Elsa van Arendelle, 2013), but these curmudgeons cannot do that. They just can’t let it go. Incidentatlly, the petition was published shortly after the race in 2021. Yet it is now getting attention again and the signatures are increasing. Why? Who knows may say. The motivation of the petition starter is as follows:

If you are in favor of justice and fairness, sign this petition. If we leave this decision unchanged, we will send a very wrong message to young people and future racers.

Well, they go ahead. Presumably Max doesn’t care and is working to win the next race. As it should.

This article Popular petition wants Hamilton to get the title from Max appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Popular #petition #Hamilton #title #Max