“I We have to blow up the glass ceiling. ” By itself, this sentence of Philippe Rio, PCF mayor of Grigny, testifies to the fed up of working-class districts to see that the republican promise is not kept. In the suburbs, the difficulties accumulate: high unemployment, absent public services, inequalities in access to health, racial discrimination, gentrification of renovated urban areas… All of this forming what should be called territorial discrimination. This issue was at the heart of a conference organized by the association of mayors Ville & banlieue in La Courneuve. Around the table, elected officials and academics, with different political sensibilities, discussed how to improve territorial equality. A peaceful and constructive discussion rare, at a time when the government and the traditional and extreme rights are working to stigmatize working-class neighborhoods by wanting to make Trappes a den of jihadists.

“It is a brake on human emancipation”

On the observation, no dissonant voice: the break in equality is tangible. “It is a brake on human emancipation”, says Philippe Rio, who takes the example of grants allocated to education: “Already in 2015, the Council of State demonstrated that in Paris the college had 50% more resources than a college in the Créteil academy. “ Deputy Mayor in Évreux, Driss Ettazaoui (Modem) observes that public policies “Do not deploy at the same pace, at the same intensity, with the same means” in popular cities than elsewhere. Why ? “Probably, some think that in these territories the inhabitants vote and participate much less in the public debate than in other territories. Consequently, they do not give them the consideration which is due to them ”, he replies. This is what makes Philippe Rio say that he “Missing a barometer” for “Objectify the reality of inequalities”. The Defender of Rights, Claire Hédon, has also reiterated her desire to create “An observatory of the cohesion of the territories”. A need all the more glaring since in these districts, for lack of a fair city policy, “A ‘us’ and a ‘them’ is unfortunately settling down”, regrets Hélène Geoffroy, socialist mayor of Vaulx-en-Velin.

Then how “Blow up the glass ceiling” ? Gilles Leproust, Communist councilor of Allonnes, ensures that this goes through “The obsession with co-construction” because it is while working “To give pride to the inhabitants to make them actors of their cities”we give back “Hope”.