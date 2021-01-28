Philippe Rio PCF Mayor of Grigny (Essonne)

Signatory of the appeal of the 200 mayors of towns and working-class neighborhoods, Philippe Rio calls for continuing the fight for the suburbs. He receives part of the government in Grigny (Essonne) for an interministerial committee of towns (CIV).

How do you welcome this government meeting in Grigny?

Philippe Rio On January 29, 2015, Grigny was invited, along with a few other cities, by President François Hollande after the terrorist attacks Charlie hebdo and Hyper Cacher. We then published a manifesto of the Republic for all, and I gave it to the president at the end of this meeting. On January 29, 2021, the interministerial council came to Grigny, still on the same theme: the Republic for all. It is the Republic that comes this time. In the meantime, we were received at Matignon, there was the appeal of Grigny, the great debate organized by Emmanuel Macron… Symbolically, it is important. We must continue.

What do you expect from this first step?

Philippe Rio We called on the President of the Republic on November 14, with 200 mayors who represent more than 10 million inhabitants in this country. We have warned about an acceleration of poverty in our territories, more than elsewhere in France, on excess mortality linked to Covid-19 and on the fact that the crisis will be lasting here. In all of the government’s announcements, our territories were absent. Our movement enabled a first meeting with the Prime Minister on December 3, who then informed us of the holding of this CIV and of a working method. We played the game by working in particular with the National Council of Cities. We have made proposals in all areas. The government is therefore coming to report on the arbitrations it has made following these proposals. But this VIC is only a step, not an end in itself. He will give us tools. In the call of the 200, some will be satisfied. At the same time, others don’t. The political sequence of the presidential election is opening. I am delighted that our call has been heeded, and that towns and working-class neighborhoods are returning to the center of the debate. We are asking for two things: 1% of the recovery plan and another way of working. We were involved in the discussions, and the Prime Minister announced that there would be 1 billion euros in the recovery plan for lower-income neighborhoods.

Will this 1% be enough while the crisis will continue?

Philippe Rio If we get it, it’s better than nothing. In any case, this is what we collectively asked for. There will be other stages. On February 1, for example, we are organizing in Garges-lès-Gonesse (in Val-d’Oise – Editor’s note) a “national solutions council” on sports issues. On February 23 at La Courneuve (Seine-Saint-Denis), we will work on the fight against discrimination in the presence of the Defender of Rights, Claire Hédon. The fight continues so that working-class neighborhoods and their inhabitants, the first victims of the crisis, obtain answers. Those that will be given to us on January 29 will necessarily be insufficient since we do not yet know the extent of the social crisis. We only know that it will be durable and extremely hard. We will not let go, in a spirit of responsibility. We are already preparing the future recovery plan for the future government, after the presidential election. I will meet again in Grigny next October, for the first anniversary of the call of the 200.