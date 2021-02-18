“Q When we tell our stories here, we have a problem. It is that they are transcribed as they are. “ This sports host from Trappes sums up the state of mind that reigns in his city after ten days of media storm when journalists come to ask questions. The commune of Yvelines was once again in the spotlight after a philosophy professor gave an interview to the Point. In the weekly, he portrays a “Completely lost city” for the Republic, under the thumb of Islamism. Since then, not a single day goes by without new articles, television shows in which the excesses of each other are poured out. Trappes is presented there as a den of terrorists, a “Trappistan”, to use the words of the very right-wing columnist Ivan Rioufol.

In Trappes, we cash in. The sports facilitator is not mistaken about the reason for this media barnum: “He’s a politician. They play to find out who is stronger on our backs. “ He is sorry for the consequences: “Trappistan. You realize ? When you are a student at Trappes and you register on Parcoursup, do you realize? “ The words of philosophy professor Didier Lemaire resonate “Like a wound” in this child of Trappes. “This media buzz does not correspond to the reality of this city. When I see the reports, I don’t recognize myself in my daily life ”, he insists. “Afterwards, we don’t reject everything that has been said. What bothers me is the form. This is how he felt about this professor. But to say that we are a lost territory, that means that we here are useless ”, he criticizes.

He is not alone in tackling form. “We have lost the opportunity for a debate on the obstacles we encounter as teachers”, regrets a teacher. Like the sports host and most of the people we meet in town, she prefers to remain anonymous. Not for fear of threats, but simply because of the saturation of verbal excesses when it comes to the question of Islam. She denounces the extent of the media buzz, and believes that it must stop. At the same time, she worries about the reactions of some of these students. While not an entire class refuses to sing, as has been reported in the media, she notes that sometimes in her class one or two students refuse to do so, citing religious reasons. These facts exist, even if they do not have the magnitude that some wanted to give them. At the Secours populaire, whose premises are located opposite the high school which found itself at the heart of the controversy, the volunteers recognize that “An Islamist core”. “But you can’t label the whole city like that. “

The mayor threatened with death by the far right

Now protected by armed police, the mayor (Generation s) Ali Rabeh does not take offense at this “Unexpected explosion”. “Trappes is not the caricature of Didier Lemaire. “ According to him, “We have entered the era of post-truth, of pre-fascism”. When he himself stepped up to defend his city on television, the extreme right was unleashed against him. Death threats, insults… The prefecture ended up deciding on close protection after a fairly detailed attack project published on an Internet forum. “All this creates ferments for civil war”, fears Ali Rabeh, who refuses to take refuge in a denial of reality. “Of course there are worrying things happening, that 67 inhabitants of the city have left for Syria. The lights are really red. But precisely. We work in the lace here, and this kind of operation is dangerous because it is the best fuel for extremists of all stripes. “

“Let’s target the enemy, continues the mayor. It exists, it is there. But we have to use real tools: intelligence, closing businesses that participate in funding, and working on kids. “ Sports trainer and head of the PCF section, Luc Miserey also deplores this buzz. “While we need appeasement, it is overbidding, provocation, sterile controversy, caricature, which, in a frantic way, serve to hide the real issues”, he denounces.

Among the most worried about the Islamization of part of the population, we meet Marie-Laure Ségal. His association, Saying and acting, supports Didier Lemaire “Not for his words on Trappes, but on the question of Islamism”. A few years ago, the professor of philosophy was a member of the association. “He left her, because he considered us too soft”, explains Marie-Laure Ségal, who had preceded him to the Lycée de Trappes when she taught philosophy there. “He said you can’t sing in kindergartens. This is nonsense. “ She also describes him as a man not very compatible with a collective mode of action …

Suspicion of manipulation in high places

The media turn taken by this affair prevented a debate on the teaching conditions, in particular in the “controversial matters” what can philosophy, history and geography be? But it also obscured all the other difficulties of this poor city, with an unemployment rate twice the national average, where 47% of the population is under 30 years old. The teacher explains to us, for example, that we “3 to 5 disabled children in class, for whom there is not enough, if at all, AVS”. Jacques Michelet, president of the basketball club, has to manage with an annual budget of 100,000 euros for a semi-professional club … “This controversy is also a social conflict between poor cities and richer cities”, affirms the general manager of the club, Nacer Belgacem, who defines himself “Practicing Berber Muslim, and born in Trappes”. “You know, we are muslim when we are asked to, he said smiling. In reality, we shouldn’t be talking about it. ”

“We already had a sulphurous reputation. But there, this kind of buzz, it really hurts ”, confirms Nacer Belgacem. He also mentions the families of those who left for Syria. “That’s a lot, 67 people in a city like ours. And their families live with it like a secret. We don’t talk about it. It should not be known, it is a shame. “

Since the beginning of the week, a name circulated in the city. That of Thomas Urdy, former elected municipal officer, friend of Didier Lemaire, and entered the cabinet of Marlène Schiappa last September. According to Mediapart, he contacted the Yvelines prefecture several days before the publication of the interview with the Point. Suddenly, some see it as proof of manipulation, or even fake news. Génération thus called on the Prime Minister on February 18:“Has the government acted behind the scenes to undermine an elected official from the environmental left a few months before an important local election, and on the eve of a presidential election in which you are trying to impose a new identity dispute? ? “ asks the movement.