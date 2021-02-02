Mayors of popular suburbs who mobilize to obtain means, it ends up paying. On January 29, Prime Minister Jean Castex went to Grigny (Essonne) to chair the interministerial council of cities (CIV). The head of government announced to release an envelope of 3.3 billion euros for the popular districts; 1.3 billion will be financed as part of the recovery plan, and 2 billion in that of urban renewal.

This is not the only announcement made by Jean Castex; 6 million euros will be released for the recruitment of 300 mediators and as many specialized educators by the summer, while the “learning holidays” and “summer quarters” devices will be extended. In addition, the CIV announced the launch of 46 “educational cities”, in addition to the existing 80; 500 Pôle emploi advisor positions will be deployed in priority neighborhoods where the unemployment rate is at its highest.

Of course, these announcements did not fall from the sky. They are the result of the mobilization of hundreds of suburban mayors for several years. The mayor of Grigny, the Communist Philippe Rio, does not fail to recall what this long battle was, which began on January 29, 2015 when he had handed over to the President of the Republic François Hollande a “manifesto of the Republic. for everyone “. A little more than two years later, Philippe Rio was at the initiative of the “Grigny appeal”, which had led to the Borloo report, put aside by Emmanuel Macron.

With the crisis, which is hitting the working-class suburbs hard, a new appeal was launched last fall, signed by 200 mayors representing more than ten million inhabitants of the country and alerting to an acceleration of poverty in these territories. more important than in the others. The government, after having associated these mayors in the development of the CIV of January 29, ended up providing this response to 3.3 billion euros. With still “holes in the racket”, underlines Philippe Rio, for whom it is only a “first step”.