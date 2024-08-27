Doctor Gandelman said that ticks should not be removed using vegetable oil

Ophthalmologist Mikhail Konovalov and cardiologist German Gandelman refuted popular myths about ticks on the air of the program “Live Healthy!” on Channel One. The episode with recommendations from specialists on how to combat arachnids is available on website TV channel.

A viewer asked the hosts if light-colored clothing really repels ticks. “The thing is that ticks have rather primitive vision. And they practically do not distinguish colors,” Konovalov refuted this statement. However, the doctor still advised wearing light-colored clothes in the forest. He explained that ticks are easier to spot on such clothes.

Gandelman also said that, contrary to popular belief, you cannot remove a tick with vegetable oil. According to the doctor, you will have to take it out with special pliers. “It looks like a screw. To pull it out, you just need to rotate it,” the doctor concluded.

Earlier, doctor and TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov dispelled popular myths about ticks. He called the assertion that ticks live on trees untrue.