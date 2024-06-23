In the video game business there is a separate world dedicated to mods, and these are normally dedicated to changing characters for others in certain titles, something that applies a lot to current games on the platform. SteamThe clear example was Mortal Kombat 1 recently. For their part, they also use well-known faces within the company. Nintendoand the Japanese are not very happy about that, so they have set to work so that they do not put Mario in inappropriate situations.

He recently declared himself in the community of GameBananathat the owners of the plumber have launched just over 60 DMCA complaints, which implies that there is a lot of content that they must eliminate not only in character skins, but also alterations in certain titles such as those of Zelda. Added to that are the extra maps and game modes that they included in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate have been affected by these legal attacks.

Here is part of the reported statement:

Content that receives a verifiable DMCA Takedown Request must be removed from the site. Takedowns can be appealed via a support ticket. To view the content of a Takedown Request, please contact the administrator who carried out the Takedown.

The user of this community, Waikuteru, has expressed its intention to file a counter-notification, raising questions about the authenticity of the takedown notices. If these turn out to be legitimate, Nintendo would have 14 days to respond accordingly. Meanwhile, the mods Zelda have been uploaded to MEGA.

Via: Nintendo Life

Author’s note: Nintendo has taken several legal actions against these sites recently, garrus mod also went through it and I don’t think it will end there.