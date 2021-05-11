By Saturday, users have to decide whether to accept the new terms of the chat app or turn their backs on it. Unless a certain privacy advocate still has objections.

E.There are only a few days left and all Whatsapp users in Germany must have agreed to the new terms of use if they want to continue using the service to the full. When by far the most popular messenger in Germany announced in January that it wanted to change its rules, there was an outcry. Many feared that Whatsapp would now start inflationary to pass on data to its parent company Facebook.

So Whatsapp postponed the start of application and granted its users a grace period of three months. This is now over: Anyone who has not tapped “Agree” in the persistently appearing message about the new rules by next Saturday, May 15th, will block their app on that day. Sending or even just reading messages is then no longer possible, as Whatsapp clarifies on an information page on the subject. If you want to turn your back on Whatsapp, you can download the messages you have exchanged with friends until Saturday.