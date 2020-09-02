D.Tap the small bottle several times on the table with the lid, twist it off and put it on the tip of your nose, hold the bottle in your mouth and drink the contents in one go with your head behind your neck: this drinking game is something that many people in this country have used in their younger years Played with friends, typically with a “little coward”, the vodka-based liqueur with a fig aroma, the bottles of which are decorated with wide-eyed black and bright green in the Pop Art style of the 1990s. “None of these drinking games came from us,” assures Rüdiger Behn. “But when we noticed how successful it was, we strengthened it a bit in terms of communication,” adds his brother Waldemar Behn with a laugh.

You mean advertising in the most varied of facets: campaigns at events, towels or even party devotional items such as large green glasses, which are intended to position the sales maker in the competitive market for spirits. The two managing partners run the family company Behn from Eckernförde near Kiel with more than 250 employees in the fourth generation.