Another tragedy in Mexico is no longer a surprise, but it will never stop being painful. This time the protagonists were the until now 10 dead and 18 injured which left as a preliminary balance the collapse of a passenger truck in San Luis Potosí.

The accident occurred while the bus Border line He was traveling along the Free Highway to Guadalajara heading to Ojuelos, municipality of Jalisco, when for reasons unknown until now the ravine fell.

Information from the State Coordination of Civil Protection of San Luis Potosí indicates that At least 44 passengers were traveling in the transportalthough there is no information if the figure includes the line’s driver(s).

Furthermore, no details have been given about the reason for the incident, which has already left at least a dozen dead, whose bodies were rescued from among the twisted metals at the bottom of the cliff.

For his part, the director of PC SLP, Mauricio Ordaz Flores, announced that some of the People who were injured were taken to the nearest medical centers both in private vehicles and taxis.

The same state government agency added that the majority of the injured are residents of communities located on the Free Highway towards Guadalajara.

Until the moment of making this publication, the constitutional governor of San Luis Potosí, Ricardo Gallardo Cardona, has not publicly taken a position on the matter through his accounts on social networks such as Facebook and Twitter. The number of fatalities, injuries and the rest of the information will be updated as official authorities provide more information about the case. The last thing we know is that PC continues rescue efforts to locate people, alive or dead, from the wreckage of the accident.