Imagine that your son asks you for the car for the first time. With all the love and conviction that he is responsible, you decide to lend him the car. However, your son, backed by your trust, uses it irresponsibly. As a disappointed parent, you make him see that the trust you gave him was for him to use it responsibly, similarly, people of Mexico He gave his confidence to the party Brunette. Although we would have liked to think that, despite its qualified majority in Congress, Brunette I would at least consider hear to the oppositionWhat we are seeing today is a preview of what awaits us in the coming years. The use of power in an irresponsible manner.

The Chamber of Deputies approvedwith 359 votes in favor and 135 against, the controversial reform of the judiciary, The bill proposes, among other things, that judges, magistrates and ministers be elected by popular vote. This process took place under conditions that underline the political tension and the fracture between the powers of the nation. After a debate that lasted more than eleven hours and a vote that, due to the lack of an electronic system, took more than an hour, the deputies approved the ruling in general and the non-reserved articles. The session was held in an alternate venue, the Sala de Armas de la Magdalena Mixhuca, due to the blockage of access to the Chamber of Deputies by workers of the Judicial Branch in protest against this reform.

The coordinator of the Morena deputies, Ricardo Monreal, defended the reform with a forceful message: “The people are fed up with the dictatorship of the cap and gown.” These words, coming from a law academic, sound almost ironic. They reflect not only the feeling of a legislative majority, but also outline a future where legal decisions will be subject to the ballot box, which raises serious questions about the impartiality and independence of the Judiciary.

The session was an example of improvisation and haste on the part of the ruling party. From an improvised platform, Monreal reaffirmed that there will be no hesitations in the implementation of this reform, while another Morena leader promised a “dignified, democratic and good justice for our country.” However, the question arises: when they say “democratic,” do they mean that decisions are made by asking the people, even when they know little about the subject?

But is this really the path to a more democratic justice system? Law students from different universities have raised their voices, denouncing that once again, their requests for dialogue have been ignored by legislators. Despite all the statements made by these young people, their concerns about the impact of the reform on judicial independence have been ignored.

What we are witnessing is a rehearsal of what could become the norm in the coming years: accelerated reforms, with little or no inclusive debate, and a tendency to concentrate power in the hands of the Executive, disguised as a supposed empowerment of the people. Let us not forget that the people gave power, but that power must be used responsibly.

