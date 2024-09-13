The two confessed to having committed the murder of the PSOL councilwoman in 2018; the date needs to be approved by the STF

The Rio de Janeiro Court ruled this Thursday (12.Sep.2024) that former military police officers Ronnie Lessa and Élcio de Queiroz will go to a jury trial for the murder of the councilwoman Marielle Franco (Psol) on October 30th.

The date was set at a hearing in the 4th Criminal Court of Rio, which sent a letter to STF (Supreme Federal Court) minister Alexandre de Moraes, the rapporteur of the case in the Court, for authorization of the trial, according to the g1.

Both confessed to the crime committed in March 2018. Élcio was driving the car used in the murder, while Lessa shot the PSOL member and her driver, Anderson Gomes.

MARIELLE CASE

The case at the STF is in the evidentiary and trial phase. The 1st Panel of the Court decided, unanimously, in June 2024 to indict Chiquinho (federal deputy, without party affiliation), Domingos Brazão (counselor of the Court of Auditors of the State of Rio de Janeiro) and Rivaldo Barbosa (Civil Police officer) – accused of being the masterminds of the crime.

Lessa was arrested in 2019, with former police officer Élcio de Queiroz, for double homicide.

The Brazão brothers have been imprisoned since March 24, 2024. The congressman is in the federal prison in Campo Grande and the advisor to the Court of Auditors of the State of Rio de Janeiro, in the Federal Penitentiary of Porto Velho (RO).

Lessa was held in the federal prison in Campo Grande, in Mato Grosso do Sul. He was transferred to the Tremembé prison (SP) in June 2024.

