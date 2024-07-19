Popular journalist Alexander Murashev has revealed the attitude of Americans towards Russia. The video in which he spoke with US residents is available at YouTube.

In a conversation with Murashev, an American named Chris said he was amazed at how well-built the houses are and how the middle class has grown in Russia. “I understand that there are still a lot of poor people who don’t have a normal toilet, but at the same time, many people drive nice cars, work in nice offices, and shop in shopping malls,” the US resident noted.

An investor from Russia, Nikolai Davydov, said that there is no Russophobia in the United States. According to him, after the start of the special operation in Ukraine, his neighbor put a check for three thousand dollars (about 265 thousand rubles) in his mailbox so that he could send it to charity. “With a note: “Guys, you are from Russia, you know exactly which charity organization is best to send it to,” he explained.

Earlier, the famous Russian designer and blogger Artemy Lebedev spoke about a “curious” difference between Americans and Russians. He believes that this is the different attitude of citizens to the work of the special services.