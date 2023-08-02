Home page World

Spain is still one of the most popular holiday destinations for Germans. However, the island of Gran Canaria has to fight for holidaymakers.

Gran Canaria – Already in the first quarter of 2023 the number of German tourists on Gran Canaria (Spain) decreased. Things didn’t look any better in the second quarter either. This trend cannot be observed on other Canary Islands.

Fewer and fewer German vacationers on Gran Canaria – why is that?

Already reported in April 2023 Tenerife Newsthat the Canary Islands had a ten percent drop in holidaymakers in the first quarter of 2023 compared to 2019. Compared to the last year before the Corona pandemic, that is 71,000 fewer tourists – 50,000 of them on Gran Canaria alone. For tourism expert Antonio Garzón, there was a simple reason. Across from infocasa he said: “There is a lack of management, the tourists see that and don’t come back.”

In contrast, the Canary Island of Tenerife, which seems to be much more popular with tourists and companies, is experiencing a real boom. “Tenerife has long implemented measures to create jobs and boost the economy,” said Pedro Andueza, President of the Association of Autonomous Workers (ATA). infocasa. Tenerife is currently the driving force for businesses and start-ups – Gran Canaria is also lagging behind there. Unlike Mallorca, where German holidaymakers queue up for loungers.

Fewer tourists on Gran Canaria – the desolate condition of the island is said to be to blame

Like the Spanish Statistical Institute INE reports, around 8.5 million overnight stays were registered on Gran Canaria between January and June 2023. In Tenerife, the institute counted 12.1 million overnight stays in the same period. Tenerife also increased the number of holidaymakers, with growth of 7.6 percent. The formerly most popular Canary Island Gran Canaria, on the other hand, had to lose three percent compared to 2019.

From many pages on Gran Canaria you can read that the bad condition of the holiday island is to blame for the misery. The European Consumer Center Germany (EVZ) also issued a warning regarding fraudulent activities, mainly affecting Gran Canaria. German vacationers are still being foisted on timeshare contracts there, which can cost them a lot of money. If tourists are invited to visit an exclusive hotel complex, they should flee as quickly as possible. In Italy, Greece and Croatia, too, attempts are sometimes made to rip off holidaymakers.