Introduced in 2018, the Apple smartphone has fallen in price at a record price. This is reported by the publication Hi-Tech Mail.ru.

The authors of the project noted that the cost of the iPhone Xr with a 64 gigabyte drive for the first time in history fell below 40 thousand rubles. As of this writing, the device could be purchased on the Russian market for at least 37,990 rubles. The journalists recalled that at the start of sales – two and a half years ago – the smartphone was estimated at 65 thousand rubles.

The described device is one of the most popular on the market. In 2019, the iPhone Xr was recognized as the most popular smartphone in both the global and local – for example, Russian – markets. The compromise phone is still available on the Apple website, here the base model of the smartphone is estimated at 47,990 rubles.

The authors of the project noted that the device will be in demand for a long time: “The iPhone XR, despite its age, will remain relevant for a long time – Apple will keep it updated for another three to five years.” The device has a 6.1-inch IPS-screen, a glass body with a metal frame, an Apple A12 chip, a single camera with a resolution of 12 megapixels, a battery with a capacity of 2942 milliampere-hours.

Earlier, Hi-Tech Mail.ru journalists recorded a sharp decline in the cost of the successor to the Xr – iPhone 11 released in 2019. In the Russian market, the device fell in price to 46,300 rubles.