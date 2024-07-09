Lawyer Nigmatullina: Fraudsters pose as realtors when talking to pensioners

A fake realtor is a common scheme of apartment scammers. Popular fraudulent scenarios in housing transactions in a conversation with “Gazeta.Ru” said real estate lawyer Irina Nigmatullina.

The first scheme is widely used on elderly Russians. Pensioners become clients of agencies and successfully sell their housing. Then scammers show up at their home and, posing as realtors, offer a “luxurious option that needs to be taken now.” Citizens voluntarily hand over the proceeds from the sale of the apartment, but never receive the long-awaited living space — the criminal disappears with the money. The expert advises elderly buyers to conduct an alternative transaction, selling and buying an apartment at the same time. In this case, there will be no large sum of money left on hand, which criminals are hunting for.

Related materials:

Another scam is based on the achievements of digital technology. The swindler poses as the owner of the property and offers to contact via video call on the Zoom program – he allegedly cannot meet in person. In reality, the face that appears on the screen during the call is generated by a neural network. Then, most often, the fraudster asks the buyer to urgently make a deposit, forcing him to neglect checking the documents. After payment, the attacker disappears.

The third scenario revolves around forged documents. As Nigmatullina reminds us, both a power of attorney for the sale of residential premises and a title deed can be forged. The lawyer recommends storing documents in places inaccessible to third parties, including tenants.

Previously, Russians were exposed to widespread schemes of “black realtors”. Thus, according to one of the scammers’ scenarios, agents offer help with the home, repairs, moving or selling an apartment, and later, through deception and threats, force the owner to sign a power of attorney for the property.