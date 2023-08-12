Home page World

From: Mark Stoffers

The inhabitants of the Italian island of Ischia resort to drastic measures. There are fines for bare chests or even flip flops in the community.

Ischia – Italy is cracking down this summer. Not only high prices, but also strict bans on vacation in Italy made the rounds in the land of the boot during the loveliest time of the year. Now another one is added in a popular holiday region. Because in Forio d’Ischia there should be no more bare-chested vacationers in the streets of the historic center, since it is forbidden to walk around in only bathing suits.

Holiday region in Italy takes action against slippers and bare chests

In addition to the Italy rule on air conditioning, it is particularly bizarre that the holiday resort on the Italian island in the Gulf of Naples will also declare war on barefoot walkers and those wearing flip-flops in the future. In both cases threaten loudly La Republicca even fines – as with the ban on bivouacs, the consumption of alcoholic beverages and spirits in the municipal area, especially in the historic center, near commercial establishments and market areas as well as in the ancillary facilities of public parking lots, schools, sports facilities and cultural sites.

Forio makes no concessions: the tourist flows that crowd the heart of the largest of the island’s six municipalities must be kept in check. And there’s an ordinance coming from Mayor Stany Verde that, according to La Republicca appeal to the need to preserve the decency of the places.

Crazy Italy ban: popular holiday region draws up a catalog of behavior – fines of up to 500 euros

While Italy is seething with anger because of an empty plate for two euros, the island is drawing up a kind of behavioral catalogue, which threatens fines of up to 500 euros for violations, similar to Lake Garda. The new regulation in one of the most beautiful archipelagos in Italy also provides for “the ban on using public fountains as showers or foot wash basins, or in any case for any other purpose than that for which they are intended”. And this is a new installment in a wider saga: it’s not the first time that the mayors of the Phlegraean Islands in the Gulf of Naples have tried to curb the mass migration of tourists during the summer months.

The island of Ischia in the Gulf of Naples is taking action against the influx of tourists with bans. © IMAGO / Panthermedia

This leads to noisy gatherings and, especially in the age of social media, excesses. From diving into Capri’s Blue Grotto to throwing a bike in the sea, TikTok’s latest crazy trend, recently chronicled in Lacco Ameno. And the attempt to guarantee tranquility to tourists who choose the islands had already led to similar regulations in Capri (it is forbidden to sit on the steps of the famous square to have a snack) and in the municipality of Ischia .

Italy ban on slippers: Again and again cases of rudeness – “Could make a book out of it”

The ban on slippers on the island joins the even more restrictive rules that have already been enacted in the municipality of Ischia. This had recently circulated regulations on urban decorum: Article 13 is almost a civic lesson, as it is forbidden to throw cigarette butts and chewing gum on the ground. In addition, birds are not allowed to be fed. Playful sporting activities with the ball are prohibited in the city center, as is camping.

These things should be de rigueur, but walking down the central Via Roma and Corso Vittoria Colonna seems to keep witnessing behavior going in the opposite direction. At least that’s what Rocco reports on his social profile, where he recounts everyday incidents of ordinary rudeness. “I could make a book out of this,” said the newsagent on Maronti’s Ischia beach in La Republicca. It remains to be seen whether the fines will help ensure that the Mediterranean region does not lose any tourists in the future.