There will be no more partying into the night on the holiday island of Hvar in the future. The town is taking measures to turn away from party tourism.

Croatia – During the day on your Croatia holiday on the beach Sun and enjoy the salty cool water and go dancing in the club in the evening. This is a popular holiday program, especially among young people. On the holiday island of Hvar there are numerous party vacationers who can let their souls wander without restraint. But the loud parties overnight are now over for the time being. The city is pulling the plug and instead of thumping bass, all you can hear at night is silence.

No more party for tourists: People on the Croatian island of Hvar have had enough

The island is known to many holidaymakers for its nightlife and parties in clubs such as Carpe Diem. Young people in particular have often and happily taken advantage of what is on offer. In the past, party tourists have also sometimes behaved inappropriately. This has been a thorn in the side of local residents and Mayor Rikardo Novak for years.

In 2017, the situation culminated in the introduction of bans and strict regulations; since then, for example, it is not allowed to walk around the city without tops or to hold drinking parties on the beach, reports the South German NewspaperThe Croatian city of Split now also has strict rules that tourists should follow if they want to avoid hefty fines.

The city has now decided on further measures to ensure that the streets of Hvar remain quiet at night. This was triggered by a violent confrontation between two restaurateurs, reports the news portal Dnevnik.hr They have therefore There was an argument about the volume of the music in one of the couple’s establishments. This argument resulted in several protests.

Serious consequences after dispute on Croatian island: Popular club in Hvar stops night program

Now there are regular measurements of the decibel level in the city. Hrav, according to a statement on the municipal websitewants to turn away from party tourism. Writer and artist Tonka Alujević explains Dnevnik.hr: “People have really had enough.” A petition was signed thousands of times.

Now, as a result of the decision, the Carpe Diem Beach Club has announced on its website that it is discontinuing its night program. The announcement stresses that the club wants to offer its guests high-quality service. The decision of the city councilors has significant consequences for the club’s operations, its employees and the local economy. “We have closed in order to show that we are cooperative in cooperation with the local community,” says Luka Pofuk, manager of the Carpe Diem Beach Club, at Dnevnik.hr.

Croatia party by detour: Institutions find other ways

However, a complete end to nightlife in Hvar is not in sight. Some organizers are circumventing the measures and instead offering events in indoor clubs in the style of silent discos. These are parties in clubs where music is played through wireless headphones instead of loudspeakers. This avoids noise pollution caused by loud music at night.

Some people on the ground want compromises, but there are also those who are open-minded. “I think it’s acceptable, but I hope that it will be resolved somehow. That a certain balance will be found,” two women from Sinj told the news portal. Others noticed how quiet Hvar had become in the evening. Holidaymakers who had come specifically for the now closed clubs were disappointed, but said they would not complain.

One complaint that holidaymakers do not hold back is the ever-increasing prices in Croatia. But a woman from Vienna experiences the complete opposite in the country. She shares her positive price surprise after an unexpectedly cheap visit to a café.