Home page World

From: Bettina Menzel

Press Split

Tourists in front of the famous Maya Bay in Thailand: The white beach in a dreamlike setting is known from the Hollywood film “The Beach”. © IMAGO/Aventurier Patrick/ ABACAPRESS

Maya Bay, famous from the film “The Beach”, is struggling with masses of tourists. Thailand wants to master the balancing act between profit and environmental protection with strict regulations.

Maya Bay – The Hollywood film “The Beach” with Leonardo DiCaprio made Maya Bay on the uninhabited Thai island of Ko Phi Phi Leh world famous. Since then, masses of tourists have flocked to the dream bay – and nature is suffering. To allow flora and fauna to recover, the authorities blocked access for about three and a half years in 2018. The idyllic spot on earth was only opened to travelers at the beginning of 2022 under strict conditions. The next closure is scheduled for August.

Maya Bay in Thailand overrun: Up to 8,000 visitors daily

Before the Corona pandemic, tourism accounted for around 20 percent of Thailand’s gross domestic product. At peak times, the Maya Bay National Park alone generated around 14 million euros per year, according to the daily newspaper Thailand reported. The rush to the bay has grown over the past two decades: on average, 5,000 people came to the uninhabited island every day. In some cases, there were even up to 8,000 visitors a day, as CNN reported.

The visitors arrived on boats whose propellers swirled sand onto the coral reefs and whose anchors damaged the sensitive seabed, explained marine biologist Thon Thamrongnawasawat to the US broadcaster. In some cases, the tourists themselves trampled on the reef, probably without realizing the consequences for nature. In addition, vacationers took sand from the island in empty bottles, which was becoming increasingly scarce. The travelers often left mountains of garbage behind.

Strict requirements for Maya Bay: Balancing act between environmental protection and profit

The consequences for the environment were serious: animal species that lived in the bay or raised their young there disappeared. These include blacktip sharks and sea turtles. Thailand is now trying to master the balancing act between environmental protection and tourism as an important economic sector. Under pressure from environmentalists, the coral reef and the marine life were given a rest from 2018. With success: “When we closed the bay, the blacktip sharks came back after just three months,” emphasized marine biologist Thon. Clownfish and lobsters have also returned.

The authorities only reopened Maya Bay in early 2022 under strict conditions: swimming and snorkeling are now prohibited, visitors are only allowed into the sea up to their knees so as not to endanger the corals – and security personnel on the beach monitor compliance with these rules. Boats are no longer allowed to enter the bay, instead tourists walk around five minutes through the forest to get to the bay. The maximum number of visitors is also limited: a maximum of 4,125 people are allowed to visit the island per day, divided into groups of 375 people per hour, starting at 7 a.m.

Thailand focuses on sustainable tourism: Maya Bay as a model for other overcrowded travel destinations?

However, this is apparently not enough for sustainable environmental protection, which is why Maya Bay will probably be closed to tourists again this year from August 1 to September 30 during the rainy season. This two-month tourism break was already in place last year – and will probably be maintained in the future. A request from IPPEN.MEDIA to the Thai Tourism Authority has so far remained unanswered. Marine biologist Thon is confident that the success of Maya Bay can serve as a model for other endangered destinations, as he CNN said.

Sustainable tourism is also an issue for other overcrowded destinations. Ideally, travelers avoid places with overtourism and instead look for insider tips and sustainable travelWhile Thailand is limiting the tourist rush in Maya Bay, the government in Bangkok is otherwise setting a different course: In mid-July, Thailand changed its entry regulations in order to attract more travelers to the country. Tourists from 93 countries, including Germany, are now allowed to stay in the country for 60 days without a visa. Previously, the permit was only valid for 30 days, as the German press agency reported.