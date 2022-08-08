Without a doubt, one of the films that defined an entire generation of viewers was grease, a film adaptation that puts us inside a musical with a story linked to a group of teenagers. Unfortunately, one of her protagonists suffered an altercation a short time ago, resulting in her death and the sadness that this entails.

The actress in question is neither more nor less than Olivia Newton-Johnwho is known worldwide for playing Sandy Olson in the aforementioned film from the late 80’s. her next to John Travolta they gave life to the main characters, having to not only fulfill their role, but also interpret the songs of the project.

Mainly her career was focused on music, but different situations led her to Hollywooda site that had prepared for her the box office success in the USA and the world. It is worth mentioning that after grease (Vaseline) did not continue to shine as much as could be expected, even so he was performing in minor roles in series of TV.

The announcement of his death to the 73 years It was carried out through her husband on Facebook, giving a hopeful message to all the people who are fighting cancer. It is worth commenting that the actress died of this harsh disease, the same one she had been fighting for more than 30 years ago.

even his own John Travolta gave a farewell message to the actress and singer:

My dear Olivia, you made our lives so much better. I will see you later on our paths and we will be together again. Yours, from the first moment I saw you, and forever. Your Danny, your John.

Via: Facebook