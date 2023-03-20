Jazeera Airways will start flying between Moscow and Kuwait daily from March 20

Kuwaiti Jazeera Airways is increasing the number of flights to Russia. This is stated in press release Moscow Domodedovo Airport.

It is noted that already in March, a popular foreign airline will begin flying between Moscow and Kuwait daily. “From March 20, the air carrier will operate daily flights from Domodedovo to a unique destination for the Moscow aviation hub,” representatives of the capital’s air harbor report.

It is specified that flights will be carried out on Airbus 320 aircraft.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Ivanov said that Moscow was preparing intergovernmental agreements on visa-free travel with 11 countries. These included Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Saudi Arabia, the Bahamas, Barbados, Haiti, Zambia, Malaysia, Mexico, Trinidad and Tobago.