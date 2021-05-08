Artificial colorant labeled E-171 or titanium dioxide is no longer considered safe. This conclusion was made by scientists from the European Food Safety Agency (EFSA), according to website organizations.

“Taking into account all the available scientific research and data, the group concluded that titanium dioxide could no longer be considered safe as a dietary supplement,” explained Majed Younes, chair of the EFSA Food Additives and Flavors Expert Group.

The professor noted that scientists do not exclude the additive’s genotoxicity, that is, the ability to damage DNA. The substance can accumulate in cells and cause cancer. The popular E-171 dye is used in the food industry, thanks to which products acquire an attractive appearance, and their shelf life is extended. It is also found in cosmetics, paints, and medicines.

