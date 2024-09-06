Physiotherapy doctor Danilova: abdominal vacuum will not be able to strengthen the abs and make the waist thinner

It is impossible to strengthen the abs and make the waist thinner with the help of abdominal vacuum, said Rimma Danilova, a physical therapy doctor at the medical company SberZdorovye. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, she assessed the effectiveness of the popular exercise and also told in what cases it can be useful.

The doctor said that a stomach vacuum can relieve tension after abdominal muscle training, but it is not intended to strengthen them. To get a thin waist, she recommended methods aimed at reducing the amount of subcutaneous fat and visceral fat around the abdominal organs, including dietary adjustments and cardio in fat-burning mode.

Also, according to the interlocutor of “Lenta.ru”, there is an opinion that this abdominal vacuum will help get rid of back pain, but this is also not true.

From the point of view of therapeutic exercise, with such pain it is necessary to perform certain techniques for relaxing the muscles of the back and pelvis, as well as to engage the abdominal muscles. However, this exercise is not aimed at achieving these goals. When it is performed, on the contrary, the abdominal muscles relax, so it is not effective for back pain. Rimma Danilovaphysical therapy doctor

Danilova called the stomach vacuum useful for people who spend a lot of time sitting, since prolonged stay in this position provokes the occurrence of chronic inflammatory and adhesive processes, varicose veins of the pelvic organs, as well as a tendency to intestinal motility disorders. In this case, according to her, the exercise is recommended to be performed an hour before meals or an hour after meals. At the same time, the doctor emphasized that the stomach vacuum allows only the prevention of these conditions, but does not eliminate existing diseases.

At the same time, the expert noted that the increased blood circulation that occurs during abdominal vacuum can have both a positive and negative effect. In particular, she did not recommend performing it in acute inflammatory diseases, as this can lead to the spread of infection throughout the body.

Low pressure in the abdominal cavity and pelvis can be dangerous during menstruation, as there is a risk of menstrual blood being thrown into the abdominal cavity. In case of prolonged constipation, vomiting and abdominal pain, it is better to avoid this exercise, as it can cause temporary peristalsis disorder and only worsen the condition. Rimma Danilovaphysical therapy doctor

The expert also named gallstones and urolithiasis as contraindications to performing the exercise, since intensive work of the diaphragm and rectus abdominis muscle can provoke the movement of stones, which, in turn, can cause acute pain and organ injury.

