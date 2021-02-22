Pharrell Williams, Daft Punk (Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo) and Nile Rodgers collecting the Grammy Award for ‘Get Lucky’ in 2014, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. KEVORK DJANSEZIAN / AFP

French electronic pop duo Daft Punk part ways after nearly three decades of activity. It has been announced by the publication Pitchfork, a benchmark for independent pop and rock. It was the group’s representative, Kathryn Frazier, who confirmed the news to the middle.

Daft Punk, who has not yet spoken personally, posted a video in the morning on his YouTube channel titled Epilogue, included in his 2006 film Electrome, where the two members of the group self-destruct. This data put the fans on the track until Frazier confirmed that, indeed, it is the end of the race in common for the Parisians.

Daft Punk is formed by the French Thomas Bangalter (45 years old) and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo (46). One of their hallmarks is that they are always hidden under robot helmets. The group began their career in 1997 with Homework. In Discovery (1999) published singles who achieved success as One More Time, Digital Love or Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger. His proposal was irresistible: the power of an enigmatic image and unappealable songs based on electronics, but with a pop vocation.

In 2013 they released their latest work, Random Access Memories, where the song was included Get Lucky, which brought them the greatest success of their careers. They were number one in sales in thirty countries, including Spain. For this song they were accompanied by Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers, the legendary leader of Chic, an essential group of the disco explosion of the late seventies. In fact, Get Lucky it was to some extent a tribute to those disco nights by New York’s Studio 54, and the album also pays homage to Giorgio Moroder.

During his career, they released four studio albums and the soundtrack of the film Tron: Legacy (2010). They also got five Grammy Awards.

The duo’s way of working has served as an example for other artists, even outside the pop orbit. They absolutely controlled the process of their launches, including the promotion plan and, of course, the relationship with the Internet universe. They told it like this in an interview for EL PAÍS in 2013: “We control everything because it is the only way we know how to do this. An artist must have total mastery of his work. At least until it reaches the public. Then let people do whatever they want. I don’t care if they buy it or not, I just want it to be as important to them as it is to us. We have never hidden that we are a band that wants to make music for the public ”.

With his farewell, he loses one of the most influential groups of recent years, capable of breaking down the barriers between electronics and pop and pleasing all audiences, and which has even appeared in films such as Eden, by Mia Hansen-Løve when we have the information. They have directed both animated feature films and Interstella 5555: The 5tory of the 5ecret 5tar 5ystem (2003) as fiction films such as Electrome (2006), premiered that year at the Directors’ Fortnight, the parallel section of the Cannes Festival.