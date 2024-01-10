The singer Diego Gallardo He died last Tuesday, January 9, after being hit by a stray bullet during the riots that have occurred in the last few hours in Guayaquil, Ecuador. The interpreter, popularly known as 'Gulf Air', was one of the fatal victims of this wave of violence in that country while he was going to pick up his son from school. In this note, you will find all the details.

How was the news of his death confirmed?

Vivianna, cousin of Diego Gallardoand Miguel Ángel Loorpresident of LigaPro, confirmed the death of the Ecuadorian artist due to the conflicts unleashed by criminal organizations in Ecuador.

“Dieguito Gallardo died from a stray bullet. He was going to pick up his son from school. A first-class young man, musician, father, husband, son, brother, grandson, all first-class. What a disgrace. “A family destroyed,” he pointed Praise.

“My cousin Diego Gallardo has just passed away. We are in shock. We can't believe it. How painful. It's not fair”, wrote Vivianna.

Miguel Ángel Loor confirmed the death of Diego Gallardo. Photo: capture of X/Miguel Ángel Loor See also Ecuador: Police Capture Suspect in Bomb Attack That Left 5 Dead

Who is Diego Gallardo?

Diego Gallardo was an Ecuadorian artist who stood out among others for his fusion that he applied to his songs: Ecuadorian folk music with contemporary rhythms. Likewise, by addressing in its letters topics such as migration, inequality and social injustice.

It should be noted that his career took off with the release of the single 'Pitahaya Woman', making him one of the greatest exponents of the current musical scene in Guayaquil and calling his rhythm and genre as 'tripipop'.