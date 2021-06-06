The editors of the Ukrainian edition of Obozrevatel listed five popular tips from housewives from the USSR, which, according to journalists, are not useful in modern life.

So, before preparing a dish, you do not need to wash the meat, the material says. This method of preliminary preparation of meat, practiced by Soviet women, was called dubious, since after washing the product does not become sterile. The water flowing from the meat carries the germs to the plates. The publication clarifies that only heat treatment will help get rid of bacteria on the surface of the product.

Alternatively, you can also skip washing the spaghetti after boiling.

“It is harmful to do this for pasta: firstly, they will lose their taste, and secondly, the sauce will not” stick “to them, since the water washes away all the starch from the dish,” the newspaper quotes.Inosmi»On Sunday, June 6th.

In the USSR, it was believed that soda should be quenched with vinegar. However, it is a harmful product, so it is better to use a baking powder, it will be more useful, the article notes. In addition, the publication explains that the life hack, which consists in rinsing the pan with cold water so that the milk does not burn, is a myth. In fact, you need to use a heavy-bottomed pan or Teflon to prevent this from happening.

The last piece of advice was rinsing the dried fruit. In the USSR, women washed this product simply in water. Then how should you pour dried fruits into a plate and pour boiling water, and then wait 40-60 minutes. The publication advises to periodically change the water in order to wash out all preservatives.

