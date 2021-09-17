The popular stand-up comedian Slava Komissarenko recalled the most awkward incident in his entire career. He revealed the details on the air of his own show “Thank you, I have everything!”, The release of which is available on Youtube…

The artist said that the incident took place in one of the northern Russian cities where he came to perform. According to Komissarenko, it was very cold in the dressing room, which was allocated to him by the organizers, and as a result, he was freezing all the time and wanted to go to the toilet. “And you have to go to the toilet right through the whole hall, through the audience,” he complained.

The stand-up guy asked one of the organizers to take him to the restroom. The man brought him to a warehouse near the club, where Komissarenko was supposed to perform, and said that he could relieve himself there. “I say:” Wait, whose warehouse is this? ” He says: “Ours”, – the comedian recalled. Then, he said, the man suggested using the warehouse as a restroom.

Komissarenko hesitated for a long time, but in the end decided to take advantage of the offer. Suddenly, another organizer entered the warehouse. The man was very surprised at the presence of the comedian and asked what he was doing. In response, the artist said that he just stood there.

