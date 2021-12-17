Comedy Club resident and popular stand-up comedian Andrei Beburishvili spoke about his attitude to romance with fans. In an interview with Glamor Russia magazine, published on Youtube, the comedian admitted that he could not start a relationship with a fan obsessed with him. Beburishvili also shared what qualities he likes in girls.

The comedian answered the question of the publication, which women are attracted to him. “With a thirst for life, open, airy. Like these ones [девушки] I like. Not those who think only about their careers, ”said the stand-up. The comedian also ranked kindness among the qualities that he positively assesses in women.

In an interview, the comedian was also asked if he could start a relationship with a fan. “It depends on what the concept of“ fan ”means,” answered Beburishvili. The comedian clarified that he could hardly have an affair with a fan who is obsessed with him. According to Beburishvili, such an attitude towards him, most likely, would scare him.

At the same time, the stand-up did not rule out the possibility of an affair with a girl who liked his work. The comedian admitted that he had such a relationship. “If a fan is just [девушка]who likes my work – why not. This even happened, “Beburishvili said.

Earlier, Beburishvili listed the qualities that irritate him in women. According to the comedian, he does not like immodesty, greed, anger and selfishness in girls.