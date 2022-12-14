Venezuela cancels PCR testing upon arrival from December 31

From December 31, tourists arriving in Venezuela are exempt from mandatory PCR testing upon arrival. On the easing of entry rules to the popular Caribbean country informs Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR).

So, for travelers, the mandatory PCR test was canceled – its cost is $ 60 (3.7 thousand rubles) and is automatically included in the ticket. At the same time, the rest of the rules remain in force: vaccinated tourists must present a certificate of vaccination against COVID-19, unvaccinated – a negative test for coronavirus, carried out no later than 72 hours before the flight arrives.

Tourist industry experts note that in the second half of January, after the end of the New Year holidays, there will be a noticeable reduction in prices for package tours to Venezuela due to the “traditional “failure” of sales.” For example, a two-week trip for two to Margarita Island will cost from 154 thousand rubles for two.

Earlier in July, the Cuban authorities completed the first stage of introducing cards of the Russian banking system Mir. Until the end of 2022, Russian cards will begin to be accepted by all outlets in the country. The Russian ambassador to Caracas, Sergei Melik-Bagdasarov, also spoke about a possible connection to the Mir system in Venezuela.