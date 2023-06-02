Brazil Agencyi

Brazil Agency https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/

06/01/2023 – 18:05

Share



The stimulus package for the production of popular cars received this Thursday (1st) the endorsement of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, said the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad. He presented the final version of the program to the Planalto Palace, which will be analyzed by the Civil House.

The minister did not inform the launch date. According to him, the date will depend on President Lula’s agenda and the overcoming of bureaucratic obstacles, such as opinions from the Federal Revenue and the Attorney General of the National Treasury. He, however, said that he expects the Civil House to complete the analysis of the provisional measure on Monday (5).

+ Government announces reduction of up to 10.96% in the price of new cars

Haddad just said that the program will last “around four months” and explained that the temporary reduction in taxes will not have an impact on public coffers because the source of funding is defined.

“We reached an agreement. It was a good drawing for the MDIC [Ministério do Desenvolvimento, Indústria, Comércio e Serviços], good for the Farm. The two ministries are very well contemplated”, said Haddad upon returning from the Planalto. According to him, the package will remain in effect until interest rates start to fall in Brazil.

“This is an issue limited to the coming months so that there are no layoffs. Above all, there is a great concern with employment in the automobile industry and throughout the chain [produtiva]. It is a temporary thing, with a defined value and defined time”, explained the minister.

According to Haddad, Lula validated the source of resources to finance the program. According to him, the final impact of the tax waiver will be less than the R$ 2 billion initially announced and will be fully offset. “The impact not only does not reach R$ 2 billion, but is more offset by the measures that I took to the President of the Republic”, he declared.

Related news:























