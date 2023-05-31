Mauro Balhessai

Mauro Balhessa https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/mauro-balhessa/

05/31/2023 – 7:59 am

Share



The federal government announced some measures to lower the price of automobiles for the consumer. The maximum discount would be 10.96% and the minimum 1.5%.

The action will include the reduction of PIS, Cofins and IPI of vehicles with market prices of up to R$ 120 thousand. With that, in all, the list can include more than 30 models, with hatchback, sedan, SUV and pickup options.

+ Fraud in online car sales: number reaches 37,000 in Brazil in 2023; see how to prevent

+ Galípolo says that the car program is short-term and emergency

Regarding the brands that will be impacted by the cut, the list should include: Fiat, Renault, Peugeot, Citroën, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Chevrolet, Toyota, Nissan and Honda.

Among the cheapest (or least expensive) it is possible to list the Mobi (Fiat), which currently costs R$ 68,990, the same value as the Kwid (Renault). The most affordable vehicles follow with the Peugeot 208 (R$ 69,990), Citroën C3 (R$ 72,990) and Fiat Argo (R$ 79,790).

Check below the models that can be cheaper with the size and price range:

Fiat Mobi: from BRL 68,990

Renault Kwid: from BRL 68,990

Peugeot 208: from BRL 69,990

Citroën C3: from BRL 72,990

Fiat Argo: from BRL 79,790

Renault Stepway: from BRL 79,990

Volkswagen Polo Track: from BRL 81,370

Hyundai HB20: from BRL 82,290

Chevrolet Onix: from BRL 84,399

Fiat Cronos: from BRL 84,790

Volkswagen Polo: from 86,390

Renault Logan: from BRL 89,560

Hyundai HB20S: from BRL 91,890

Volkswagen Saveiro: from BRL 94,490

Chevrolet Onix Plus: from BRL 96,390

Toyota Yaris: from BRL 97,990

Peugeot Partner Rapid: from R$ 98,781.10

Fiat Strada: from BRL 99,990

Citroën C4 Cactus: from BRL 100,990

Fiat Pulse: from BRL 100,990

Nissan Versa: from BRL 101,190

Peugeot 2008: from BRL 102,990

Chevrolet Spin: from BRL 103,990

Volkswagen Virtus: from BRL 104,390

Fiat Fiorino: from BRL 111,990

Nissan Kicks: from BRL 112,990

Renault Duster: from BRL 112,990

Renault Oroch: from BRL 115,900

Volkswagen T-Cross: from BRL 116,550

Hyundai Creta: from BRL 116,590

Chevrolet Montana: from R$ 118,690

Honda City Sedan: from BRL 118,700























