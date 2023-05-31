The federal government announced some measures to lower the price of automobiles for the consumer. The maximum discount would be 10.96% and the minimum 1.5%.
The action will include the reduction of PIS, Cofins and IPI of vehicles with market prices of up to R$ 120 thousand. With that, in all, the list can include more than 30 models, with hatchback, sedan, SUV and pickup options.
Regarding the brands that will be impacted by the cut, the list should include: Fiat, Renault, Peugeot, Citroën, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Chevrolet, Toyota, Nissan and Honda.
Among the cheapest (or least expensive) it is possible to list the Mobi (Fiat), which currently costs R$ 68,990, the same value as the Kwid (Renault). The most affordable vehicles follow with the Peugeot 208 (R$ 69,990), Citroën C3 (R$ 72,990) and Fiat Argo (R$ 79,790).
Check below the models that can be cheaper with the size and price range:
- Fiat Mobi: from BRL 68,990
- Renault Kwid: from BRL 68,990
- Peugeot 208: from BRL 69,990
- Citroën C3: from BRL 72,990
- Fiat Argo: from BRL 79,790
- Renault Stepway: from BRL 79,990
- Volkswagen Polo Track: from BRL 81,370
- Hyundai HB20: from BRL 82,290
- Chevrolet Onix: from BRL 84,399
- Fiat Cronos: from BRL 84,790
- Volkswagen Polo: from 86,390
- Renault Logan: from BRL 89,560
- Hyundai HB20S: from BRL 91,890
- Volkswagen Saveiro: from BRL 94,490
- Chevrolet Onix Plus: from BRL 96,390
- Toyota Yaris: from BRL 97,990
- Peugeot Partner Rapid: from R$ 98,781.10
- Fiat Strada: from BRL 99,990
- Citroën C4 Cactus: from BRL 100,990
- Fiat Pulse: from BRL 100,990
- Nissan Versa: from BRL 101,190
- Peugeot 2008: from BRL 102,990
- Chevrolet Spin: from BRL 103,990
- Volkswagen Virtus: from BRL 104,390
- Fiat Fiorino: from BRL 111,990
- Nissan Kicks: from BRL 112,990
- Renault Duster: from BRL 112,990
- Renault Oroch: from BRL 115,900
- Volkswagen T-Cross: from BRL 116,550
- Hyundai Creta: from BRL 116,590
- Chevrolet Montana: from R$ 118,690
- Honda City Sedan: from BRL 118,700
