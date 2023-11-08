The Brazilian influencer Luana Andradea 29-year-old model who sported a slender figure, died this Tuesday from complications derived from a liposuction which he was undergoing in a private hospital in São Paulo.

Andrade suffered a heart attack two and a half hours after the operation began, which led to the interruption of the body fat extraction surgery, the São Luiz Hospital in the Itaim Bibi neighborhood, one of the most exclusive in the city, reported in a statement.

Subsequent medical analyzes revealed a thrombosisso the influencer was transferred to an intensive care unit to receive hemodynamic treatment.

However, the hospital said Andrade “evolved unfavorably” and died from a pulmonary embolism.

Her boyfriend, also an influencer João Hadad, declared on social media that he was “torn” and living his “worst nightmare.”

In his comment, Hadad remembered his girlfriend as an “extraordinary” person who “captivated the world with her grace and elegance.”

Andrade, who worked as assistant of a television program on the SBT network and had a clothing brand, she showed off a slim figure in the latest photographs published on Instagram, a social network in which she accumulated 435,000 followers.

In his most recent publication, posted on Monday, he appears in tight sports clothing in a gym that he refers to as his “favorite place” in São Paulo.

In 2022, Brazil was the second country in the world with the highest number of aesthetic interventions, just over three million and only behind the United States, according to a report by the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery published this year.

Liposuction was the most popular operation, representing 13% of cosmetic surgeries performed in the country

