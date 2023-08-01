The Moscow court received a protocol against the blogger Shpak for discrediting the RF Armed Forces

The Tverskoy Court of Moscow received a protocol against the popular Russian blogger Alexander Shpak for discrediting the Russian Armed Forces (RF Armed Forces). This is reported Shot in Telegram.

According to the publication, a protocol against Shpak was drawn up because he spoke sharply about the Russian military on social networks. A date for a hearing in the case has not yet been set.

It is noted that since 2022 the blogger has been living in Turkey.

Shpak is a Russian bodybuilder and blogger.