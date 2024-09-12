Blogger Addison Rae attended the MTV Awards in a bra with protruding cups

American singer, dancer, actress and popular blogger Addison Rae came to the MTV Video Music Awards in unusual underwear. The photos are published by Page Six.

The 23-year-old influencer appeared before the paparazzi cameras in a white satin bra with flat protruding cups and feather-shaped decor. The girl also wore V-shaped panties and a fluffy skirt without a front part.

At the same time, the celebrity tried on high-heeled shoes with open toes, parted her loose hair to the side and applied purple lipstick.

Earlier in September, American actress, model and frontman of the rock band The Pretty Reckless, Taylor Momsen, appeared on the red carpet with her breasts taped over them.