Transport Minister Gunawardana: Sri Lanka plans to expand air links with Russia

Sri Lanka would like to expand cooperation in the transport sector and air travel with Russia. This was reported RIA News Minister of Transport of the popular beach country Bandula Gunawardana.

According to him, the republic intends to develop cooperation with Russia. Including, he stressed, to expand air communication and transport communication in general.

Earlier, the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) reported that the number of flights between Russia and Sri Lanka on the Moscow-Colombo route could increase from 14 to 21. To date, three Russian airlines fly to Sri Lanka – Aeroflot, Red Wings and Azur Air.

In January 2023, more than 25.2 thousand Russians arrived in Sri Lanka, or 25 percent of the total number of tourists. In February, Russian tourists became leaders in trips to Sri Lanka.