We will be able to test the 24 Entertainment game throughout this weekend through Steam.

If you don’t know Naraka: Bladepoint, his name should sound familiar to you. The game may seem that it is not very present among players, but since its beta it was confirmed as one of the most played online titles. So much so that it has reached a very high peak of users since before its launch, staying in good shape in the months after.

Those figures were obtained on PC, and we came precisely to talk about PC today. And is that 24 Entertainment has announced a free trial on Steam over the next weekend. In this way, we can take a look at the curious proposal of this battle royale of the December 17-20.

Those who play will receive a legendary weapon skinDuring those days will also take place different events in which we will be able to find rewards, overcome challenges and complete missions against enemies that will grant experience points, materials and loot boxes. In fact, those who play in this period will receive the legendary Jingwu Nunchucks skin for free for the new weapon that has been incorporated.

In addition, a collaboration has been announced in which homage to the legendary Bruce Lee. The game has a strong martial arts component, so we can acquire eight character skins inspired by the actor’s most famous films that will be added as the days go by.

Naraka: Bladepoint is currently only available on PC, although a version for PlayStation 5 is confirmed. If you want to get your hands on more games for free, remember that Rayman Origins is also available for a limited time in the Ubisoft store, although in this case we will add it to our library forever.

