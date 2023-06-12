Home page World

The Croatian city of Split is fed up with the behavior of its vacationers. Therefore, violations of public order are now subject to fines.

Split – The city council of the Croatian metropolis Split has drawn consequences from the behavior of its tourists. How oe24.at previously reported that the city on the Dalmatian coast was annoyed by the misconduct of some of its vacationers and had therefore introduced fines for corresponding missteps. What rules now apply to Croatia holidays in Split?

No alcohol consumption in the old town: Split introduces fines for tourists

According to this, the fine would be due for bathing in public fountains, peeing wildly, sleeping in parks and other public places and consuming alcohol in the old town outside of restaurants. In addition, wearing swimwear is now prohibited in the city area and is only allowed on the beach. Anyone who nevertheless commits one of these violations must expect a fine of 300 euros from the Croatian authorities.

Anyone who throws up in public still has to pay a fine of 150 euros. The city council introduced the fines as a result of several incidents involving tourists in the coastal city. Photos and videos of holidaymakers who had urinated in public places such as courtyards and fountains or who were intoxicated on the street have repeatedly appeared on social networks.

Split wants to hire security guards alongside the police

In addition, several tourists would have used the city’s fountains for bathing, some without clothing. Local media would repeatedly report incidents of this kind – to the dissatisfaction of the local population. The city even goes so far as to hire additional security guards alongside the police during the peak tourist season to check compliance with the new rules.

It is no longer uncommon for holiday resorts to take action against the behavior of tourists. The government of the Indonesian island of Bali recently announced new rules of conduct for immoral vacationers. In an Italian holiday resort, it is now forbidden to walk across the street in bathing suits. In Mallorca, things have gotten so bad that locals are actually protesting against tourists.