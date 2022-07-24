Home page World

Of: Teresa Toth

Split

The idea of ​​the cake gossip was that seniors in particular would prepare the cakes and thus have more social contacts. © Alexander Heinl/dpa

The cake gossip baking company was met with enthusiasm at “The Lion’s Den”. However, the start-up is now insolvent – ​​the fault lies with the economic situation.

Munich – The start-up cake gossip from Munich went bankrupt – shortly before opening a new bakery. Almost eight years ago, Katharina Mayer, managing director and initiator of the young social enterprise, brought the original baking company to life. The fact that the project is now failing is “a catastrophe” for the 33-year-old.

The idea of ​​the Munich-based baking company Kuetschratsch was for the cakes to be baked exclusively by grandmas and grandpas, which could then be purchased online. This should give the seniors the opportunity to network with other seniors and earn some extra money. The baking company became known through the Vox show “Die Höhle der Löwen” in 2018, where entrepreneur Carsten Maschmeyer was particularly enthusiastic about the concept.

Insolvency for start-up from “The Lion’s Den”: Crowdfunding campaign failed

“We give older people the opportunity to bake, gossip and earn extra money. For me, this is an investment from the heart,” said the lion at the time. He decided to take a financial stake in the company in exchange for company shares in cake gossip. According to Managing Director Meyer, the fact that the Munich start-up now has to file for bankruptcy is due to the tense economic situation.

A crowdfunding campaign launched to finance the renovation of the bakery failed. Less money was raised than planned. “The overall tense situation in the economy hurt us too and the campaign wasn’t as successful as it had to be,” explains Mayer. The pandemic also put a financial strain on the young company.

Company from “The Lion’s Den” files for bankruptcy: only “temporarily” closed?

On Wednesday (July 20), the start-up applied for the opening of insolvency proceedings at the Munich District Court. The provisional insolvency administrator is attorney Max Liebig. The next few weeks will show how cake gossip and the around 80 employees – including many seniors – will continue. In any case, Meyer himself does not seem to have completely lost hope. The cake gossip website states that they are closed, but only “temporarily”.

Two founders from Berlin also received positive feedback on “Die Höhle der Löwen”. With “ROLLYZ BERLIN” they want to make moving easier. (tt)