Birthdays are special dates, thanks to this you can get a zodiac sign and be surrounded by a certain energy depending on the day you are born. Imagine being born on February 14, a day that celebrates love and happiness. Well, let us tell you that there are anime characters whose birthday is just on Valentine’s Dayguess who they are.

Here we introduce you to anime characters who have a birthday on february 14:

Ban of The Seven Deadly Sins

Karui’s naruto shippuden

Mikoto Mikoshiba’s Monthly Girls Nokazaki-kun

Mairu and Kururi Urihara from It will lastPetra Leyte’s Re:Zero—Starting Life in Another World

Ms. Valentine’s one piece

Christophe Giacometti’s Yuri on Ice

Akira Kogami of Lucky Star

Momo Kisaragi’s Mekaku City Actors Kiyotaka Yagashira from Holmes at Kyoto Teramachi Sanjo

All these characters belong to the aquarius signDo you see some things in common? Do you think they share something? I think that we cannot deny their energetic, firm and also a little bitter personalities at times.

Well, everyone is birthday today, so we hope you do a marathon of their respective anime installments this February 14 and celebrate them as they deserve.

Source: Dogakobo

