Liverpool’s star coach Jürgen Klopp also plays as an advertising figure in the top league. Everything can be sold with the man: cars, beer, investments.

S.Spectacular newcomer for the German global corporation with the three stripes: Adidas boss Kasper Rorsted has caught a new soccer celebrity as an advertising figure. “With Jürgen Klopp we have signed one of the best coaches in the world,” Rorsted told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung. Jürgen Klopp is a cult figure, “that’s why we have tied him to us for the long term”.

Georg Meck Responsible editor for economics and “Money & More” of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

From this season on, the world-class coach will be walking the sidelines in Adidas shoes. Before that, competitor New Balance had dressed him up from head to toe, as did the entire Liverpool team. The club has now switched to world market leader Nike as a supplier, the trainer to number two in the branch after Franconia.